BALLSTON SPASuzanne Schaffer, of Ballston Spa, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the age of 61.Born on July 10, 1958 in Greece. She moved to the United States in 1959, when she was adopted by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Schaffer.Suzanne resided in Niskayuna for most of her life until she joined the Aim Services family in 2015 where she lived with her friends Chad, Joan Marie, and Mollie. In May of 2019 Suzanne moved into a new home where she was able enjoy her semi-retirement with her friends Dale and Rain.Suzanne faced a lot of hardships in her life, but truly enjoyed her last several years full of love, support, laughter, and experiences.Suzanne was a ray of sunshine to anyone that knew her. She had a great sense of humor and sarcasm, and her laugh was infectious. Suzanne showed her affection for others by giving them “squishy face”. Suzanne loved to do many things, “but first, coffee”. She loved trips to Boston, gambling at Turning Stone and Saratoga Casino, and people watching. Suzanne loved to kick her feet up and relax and watch Friends, Criminal Minds and other murder mysteries. Suzanne was truly a sweet and special woman who was loved and respected not only by her friends, but anyone who met and talked with her, who would all agree she taught them so much more than they ever taught her.Suzanne was extremely involved in her community. She attended Aim Services Infinity Day program and participated in the Dance program at the Saratoga Dance Museum. Suzanne loved learning to play music with Expressive Journeys music therapy program. She rocked the guitar, bells, and xylophone. Suzanne was an avid bowler known as “Boomer” at Broadway Lanes in Fort Edward. Suzanne was an exceptional artist, she participated in an art program at Living Resources and created beautiful work. Suzanne had dear friends at the Malta Community Center where she played Bingo every week and brought homemade baked good to share!She is survived by her oldest friend Virginia (Ginger) Balli, and the many people who have supported and loved her over the years.We would like to thank all of the people who have impacted Suzanne’s life over the last 4 years, especially her support staff at Aim Services.Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23rd at Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Aim Services Inc. 4227 Route 50, Saratoga Springs. Online condolences may be made at www.tunisonfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/suzanne-schaffer
Published in The Saratogian on July 21, 2019