Saratoga Springs, NYSylvester "Matt" Mangini III, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was 50.Born on July 6, 1968 in Ballston Spa, NY, he was the son of Patricia Mangini and the late Sylvester Mangini Jr.In addition to his mother Patricia, Matt is survived by his long-term girlfriend Cassandra Fuller; one son Matthew Mangini; two daughters, Brittney Fuller and Sara Mangini; three sisters, April Mangini, Kathy Mangini and Lisa Hika as well as multiple nieces and nephews.A funeral service will begin 1pm Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway (518-584-5373).Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/sylvester-matt-mangini-iii
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 25, 2019
