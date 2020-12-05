Saratoga Springs – Sylvia Ann (Kennedy) Heiner, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at home on December 1st, 2020. She was surrounded by her family and caregivers. Sylvia was born in Schenectady to the late James F. Kennedy and Geraldine (Fancher) Kennedy. She was predeceased by her sister Diane (Kennedy) King. Sylvia was a graduate of Mohonasen High School and attended Potsdam State University and graduated from Plattsburgh State University with a BA in English. A consistent honor student, she earned an MA in English and Education at SUNY Albany. Sylvia fulfilled a lifelong desire to become a teacher. Her career began at St. Helens School in Schenectady. She went on to teach English at Linton High School. Prior to retirement, her 35-year teaching career included reading recovery at Woodlawn Elementary School. Sylvia loved the arts. She performed in numerous plays and productions in both high school and college. She was a patron at Proctors Theater, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, and the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, FL. Sylvia loved to garden, and her homes always featured numerous perennial and annual flowers in beautiful combinations. Sylvia loved people. Her family and friends were the most valued part of her life. As the matriarch of her extended family, she loved to host gatherings on every holiday. Her homes were always extensively decorated for the upcoming celebrations. Summers were highlighted by family and friends attending various gatherings at her camp on Galway Lake. Sylvia loved animals. There was never a time when her household contained less than two dogs (mostly shelties). In addition, there was an occasional cat, several parakeets, a bunny, and a beloved French bulldog. She loved her retired thoroughbred horse, “True Pleasure.” The appropriately named ‘pet’ was schooled by Sylvia to provide kisses on command in return for a carrot snack. Sylvia was diagnosed with metastatic pancreatic cancer in January of 2019. Her focus from that point became a courageous and thorough quest for a cure. Her keen intellect and research stamina resulted in direct care and treatment at major cancer centers in New York, Boston, Houston, West Palm Beach, and Saratoga Springs. She became a motivational and informed patient who helped other people with this dreaded disease and exceeded a life expectancy from the experts by one and a half years. The family wishes to acknowledge the compassion and care provided by Doctor Edward Liebers and Cristine Jenack at Saratoga Hospital, as well as the exceptional home care provided by Rachael Colucciello. Sylvia is survived by her husband of 53 years, Paul, and her sons Paul and Mark. She is also survived by her sisters Cynthia (Kennedy) Cheney and Romana (Kennedy) Carson as well as many nieces and nephews. Given pandemic concerns unprecedented, Sylvia’s family wishes to greatly acknowledge the outpouring of love and support they have received from family and friends near and far. They ask to please consider, in lieu of flowers, making a donation to the Saratoga Hospital Foundation (211 Church Street Saratoga Springs NY 12866) or a charity of your choice
. A small visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 from 5-7pm at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 at 10am at St. Clements Church (231 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs) by the Very Reverend James Ebert, pastor. So that persons may attend safely from remote locations, this service will be live streamed on www.stclementschurch.com
. Please then click “Facebook Livestream.” Entombment will follow at the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna, NY.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
