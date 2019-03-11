Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fergerson Funeral Home, Inc.
215 South Main Street
North Syracuse, NY 13212
315-458-1970
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Matousek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Aufiero Matousek

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Sylvia Aufiero Matousek Obituary
Sylvia Aufiero Matousek, 76, of DeWitt, died Friday, March 8, 2019 after a long struggle with cancer. Born in Ballston Spa, NY, Sylvia graduated from Ballston Spa High School and received a Bachelor’s degree from the SUNY Oswego.Sylvia was a teacher in the North Syracuse Central School District for 46 years. A dynamic teacher, she taught second, fourth and fifth grades at Lakeshore Road Elementary School and Gillette Road Middle School.She was a well-known and respected labor leader, who worked as an activist all of her adult life. President of the North Syracuse Education Association for 37 years, she also served on the NYS United Teachers Board of Directors for 20 years. Sylvia was the recipient of many local county and state awards including NYSUT’s Not For Ourselves Alone Award and the American Federation of Teachers Living Legacy Award. She led a teachers strike in 1976, for which she and five local leaders served a ten day sentence in Jamesville Penitentiary. It continues to be the only teacher’s strike in Onondaga County.Under her leadership, processes were developed for teacher transfers, teacher evaluation and remediation and shared decision making that provided teachers with meaningful input in education decisions.In retirement, Sylvia continued to work with the DeWitt Democrats, having served as chairperson of the DeWitt Democratic Committee for many years. She was recognized as the Onondaga County Democrat of the year in 2014.She enjoyed socializing with family and friends and entertaining at home where her rapidly expanding guest lists created a challenge to husband, Vince, for ways to feed their guests! Active in cat rescue for many years, friends learned to be wary of her approach when there were cats or kittens in need of homes!Sylvia is survived by the love of her life, husband Vincent Ciccarino; his children, Kathy (Andy) Beardsley, Suzanne (Jim) Baxter, Anthony Ciccarino; four grandchildren and her sister, Joan (Richie Loss) Bargovic of Ballston Spa. Sylvia was predeceased by her parents, John and Mary (Clemente) Aufiero of Ballston Spa. She also leaves behind cats, Max and Missy, and many friends, who will miss her greatly.A Celebration of her Life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, March 16th at Borio's Restaurant, 8891 McDonnell's Pkwy, Cicero, NY 13039. Friends are encouraged to bring remembrances to share, in keeping with one of her favorite quotes; “Well Behaved Women Seldom Make History.” –Laurel Thatcher Ulrich.Memorials may be made, in lieu of flowers, to the CNY Cat Coalition, PO Box 6182, Syracuse, NY 13217-6182 or The CNY Humane Association, PO Box 38, 4915 ½ West Taft Road, Liverpool, NY 13088.Arrangements are in the care of Fergerson Funeral Home, North Syracuse http://www.lastingmemories.com/sylvia-aufiero-matousek
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fergerson Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now