|
|
Saratoga Springs - Terrence D. Kloss, 71, passed away on September 1, 2019 at Samaritan Hospital from complications of Parkinson’s disease.Terry was the first of two children born to the late Ludwig J. Kloss and Dorothea P. Kloss in Batavia, NY. He was born on September 15, 1947.Terry graduated from Saratoga Springs High School and then received his associate’s degree in agronomy from SUNY Cobleskill. He also attended the University of Alaska at Fairbanks and SUNY School of Forestry at Syracuse University. For many years, Terry worked for the State of New York ENCON Department, running Johnstown, NY and Warrensburg, NY Fish Hatcheries.Terry was an avid history buff. He was involved in a living history group called Whitcomb’s Rangers who performed French & Indian War and Revolutionary War reenactments. Terry, affectionately known as ‘Bear’ by his closest friends, was most comfortable and happy dressed in period clothing helping to educate others about this time in history. Terry spent many years working at Fort William Henry and performed many period presentations at local school districts.On January 4, 1969 he married Sandra L. Slater. Together they had three sons; Damian M. Kloss, Benjamin F.T. Kloss, and Aaron J. Kloss.In addition to his parents Terry was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Raymond Jackson.Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Sherry Jackson and her son, David Jackson; his three sons and their families, Damian Kloss and his fiancé Sara Rumrill and their children Braeden and Molly Kloss and Charlie and Grady Bammert all of South Glens Falls; Benjamin Kloss and his girlfriend Maggie Maguire of Greenwich, NY; Aaron Kloss and his children Wyatt and Kira Kloss of Lincoln, RI; as well as, Susan Kloss of Albany, NY.Family and Friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 pm on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/terrence-donald-donald-kloss
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 15, 2019