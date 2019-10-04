Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Duell Road
Schuylerville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Glennon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma L. Glennon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma L. Glennon Obituary
Malta: Thelma L. (Capobianco, Younger) Glennon, 92, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.She was predeceased by her parents Daniel and Pearl (Schoonover) Moore, husband Patrick J. Glennon, Jr., brothers Warren and Daniel Moore, and sister Marion Trainor.Thelma is survived by her son Frank Capobianco, MD of Sacramento, CA; grandsons Frank (Nicole), Michael (Ellyse) and Mark Capobianco; stepdaughter Patricia Waldon (Edward) of MA; sister Shirley Viscusi of Schenectady, NY; and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at 10am Thursday, October 10 at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville. Memorial contributions in memory of Thelma may be made to Malta Ambulance Corp, PO Box 2470, Malta, NY 12020.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/thelma-l-glennon
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armer Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now