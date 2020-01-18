Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Lozier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa A. Lozier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa A. Lozier Obituary
Theresa A. Lozier, in her 90th year, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 16, 2020. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday January 21, 2020 from 4-7pm at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at 9:30am at Our Lady of Grace Church, 73 Midline Road, Ballston Lake. Burial will follow at St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Glenville. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -