Theresa A. Lozier, in her 90th year, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 16, 2020. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday January 21, 2020 from 4-7pm at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at 9:30am at Our Lady of Grace Church, 73 Midline Road, Ballston Lake. Burial will follow at St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Glenville. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 19, 2020