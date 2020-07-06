Ballston Lake Theresa Ann Kondas 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her home. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 1, 1937 to Vincent and Sophie Rewekant.Theresa worked for the NYS Department of Tax and Finance. She enjoyed reading, word puzzles and feeding the birds in her backyard. Her greatest joy was her family and she treasured the time she spent with them, cooking meals, playing with her grandkids, nieces, nephews and the family pets, and creating precious memories.She was predeceased by her parents Vincent and Sophie, and her siblings Agnes, Marie, Eugene and William. Theresa is survived by her husband of 61 years Kenneth Kondas; children JoAnn Malatesta (Thomas), Kenneth Kondas (Bonny Fox), Gerald Kondas (Carolyn) and AnnMarie Gibbons (Howard); grandchildren Christopher, Joseph, Larissa, Tessa, Tyler, Jared, Rebecca, and Hope; brothers Ronald Rewekant (Barbara) and Vincent Rewekant; and many nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Wednesday, July 8 from 5pm to 8pm at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Social distancing and facemasks will be required per CDC guidelines.Funeral services will be private with burial in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Saratoga Springs.Memorial contributions in memory of Theresa may be made to the Humane Society of your choice.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/theresa-ann-kondas-1