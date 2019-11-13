Home

SARATOGA SPRINGS:Theresa (Tess) M. Fitzgerald, 92, of Saratoga Springs, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital. She was born in New York City and was the daughter of the late Dr. Albion and Theresa Dougherty Fitzgerald.Theresa was a registered nurse and a proud member of the Civil Cadet Nurse Corp during WWII. She was a dedicated caregiver in several healthcare facilities in New York City. In more recent years, Theresa moved to Saratoga Springs where she developed many dear neighbors and friends, particularly those at the Summit.Tess is the dear sister of Stanley Fitzgerald of San Jose, CA, Catherine (Joseph) Giordano of Halfmoon and the late Thomas, William, Florentine, Elizabeth and Albion. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11:00 am at Corpus Christi Church, Ushers Rd. & Rt. 9 Round Lake. Visitation will be Friday morning at Church prior to the Mass, commencing at 10:00 am. Interment will be in Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Corpus Christi Church, 2001 Rt 9. Round Lake, NY 12151. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/theresa-m-fitzgerald
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 14, 2019
