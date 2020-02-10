|
Theresa Puleo-Lewandowski, age 54, passed peacefully in the loving presence of her family and friends on Sunday evening, February 9, 2020 at Albany Medical Center, after a courageous battle with cancer. Theresa was a fighter from day one, being born two months premature on February 19, 1965 in West Islip, NY to the late Carmine and Theresa Puleo.Theresa graduated from Lindenhurst High School in 1983 and then attended Georgetown University, graduating in 1987. She moved to the capital district to attend Albany Law School, earning her law degree in 1990. Theresa married the love of her life, Jerald D. Lewandowski on May 19, 1996 and together they began growing their family. No matter where they were, Theresa was a presence, both in her professional and personal life, and was a class act at putting her all into both. Not only did she raise a great family but also had a fantastic career as a successful trial lawyer. Her high standard of ethics and morality earned her the recognition from her peers as a top-notch professional and human being.Theresa was a selfless, beautiful person whose family meant everything to her. From the first hello, she made everyone feel like family and no one was a stranger. Theresa was truly the rock of her family. She was a super mom, always up for anything and had a bright, intelligent, and badass attitude in everything she did.It wasn’t just her family that Theresa took care of. She was known for her habit of “taking in strays”. It wasn’t unusual to find the kids friends from college, coworkers with families far away and relatives gathered to celebrate holidays or just hanging out.When Theresa wanted her “me time” she took to the roads. She had been a runner since high school where she started running cross country. Later, as she began training for a half marathon, she added some running buddies to her close circle of important friends.Theresa will be remembered and missed by so many, including her husband of almost 24 years, Jerald D. Lewandowski; her wonderful children Jerry and Grace Lewandowski; her dear sisters Stephanie (David Kurtzman) Puleo, Marie Lenore (Karl) Ortler and Caren Puleo; her mother and father-in-law Christine and Jerald Lewandokski, and several loving nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 and Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 2:00-4:00pm and 7:00-9:00pm at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake.Funeral will begin Friday, February 14, 2020 at 12:00pm at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home and process to St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park, NY, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00pm.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Theresa’s Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/theresa-puleo-lewandowski
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 11, 2020