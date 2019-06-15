|
|
On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, Theresa “Teddy” Strang, loving Aunt and devoted friend, passed away at the age of 102 at The Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga. Teddy was born in Schenectady and was the daughter of Teresa and George Van Schoick. Upon their death, when she was two years old, she was adopted by Bertha and Carey Strang of Malta.Educated in Aria Schools, she was later employed by the New York Telephone Co. in Saratoga and Albany.After retirement, Teddy volunteered at The Saratoga Library, where she shared her passion for reading. Teddy was a devoted member of The Saratoga Presbyterian-New England Congregational Church. She was also a member of the Saratoga YMCA, where she enjoyed swimming every day.A special thank you to the staff at Saratoga Hospital, Wesley Health Care Center, members of The Saratoga Presbyterian-New England Congregational Church, Saratoga Library and to all of Teddy’s friends who visited her over the years. Above all, she cherished her time with friends and family.Teddy was preceded in death by her adopted parents, a sister, Gertrude Van Schoick Dykeman (Edward), a niece, Gertrude Ann Dykeman Plaske (Bernard). She is survived by her two great nieces Gretchen Zegger (Raymond) and Katrina Isopo (John), and their children, Alexandra and Cate Zegger and Mario Isopo.A memorial service to celebrate Teddy’s life will be held at The Saratoga Presbyterian-New England Congregational Church on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10 am. http://www.lastingmemories.com/theresa-teddy-strang
Published in The Saratogian on June 16, 2019