DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
Thomas A. Girard Obituary
Ballston Spa: Thomas A. “Tommy” Girard, 23, passed away on Sunday November 10, 2019.Born in Saratoga Springs, Tommy attended Galway Central Schools. An avid New York Giants and Yankees fan he was a huge sports fan and loved to play basketball. Tommy also enjoyed camping and the fires in his backyard.He is survived by his mother and father; Lynn and Butch Bouteiller.His nana & papa; Grace and Tom Girard.His great grandmother; Evelyn Ruth.His Aunt; Dee (Chuck) Sherman.Great aunts; Joni Loucks, Laurie (James) Barone and Hollie (Henry) Lohn.Cousins; Tyler and Andrew Sherman and many other cousins.Funeral services will be held 11 am Thursday at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam.A calling hour will precede the service from 10-11 amBurial will follow at Schenectady Memorial Park, Rotterdam.In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Tommy’s memory to the Epilepsy Foundation, 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY 12205.To leave a condolence or message for the family please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-a-girard
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 13, 2019
