More Obituaries for Thomas McCartney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. McCartney


1924 - 2020
Thomas A. McCartney Obituary
Ballston Spa:Thomas A. McCartney 95, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 of natural causes. He was born in Schenectady, NY on August 19, 1924, to Thomas C. McCartney and Sarah A. (Cutbush) McCartney. Tom graduated from Nott Terrace High School. He served his country for four years in the Army Air Corps in the Pacific Theatre during WWII.Tom graduated from the College of Forestry at Syracuse University in 1951 and spent most of his working career as manager of Grounds and Physical Facilities at RPI in Troy.Tom loved the bagpipes and played in a band in York, Pennsylvania in the 1950’s.He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years Betty Jane (Richtmyer), and his daughter in law Kim. Tom is survived by his children Thomas H. McCartney, Kathleen Foster (Tom) and Mark McCartney (Cindy); three grandchildren and a great grandson.Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Tom may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Ballston Spa or Gideons International.The family would like to thank the staff of Saratoga Center for the compassionate and loving care they gave to Tom and his family.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-a-mccartney
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 7, 2020
