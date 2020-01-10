The Saratogian Obituaries
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
Thomas B. O'Connor

Thomas B. O'Connor Obituary
Saratoga Springs, NY-Thomas B. O’Connor, Jr. beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away on Tuesday January 7, 2020, he led a charmed life. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 pm on Monday January 13, 2020 at the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. In lieu of flowers, please consider gifts to, St. Peter’s Community Outreach Program, St. Peter’s Church, 241 Broadway Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or to The Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence Street Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 11, 2020
