Thomas B. Perry
Saratoga Springs-Thomas B. Perry, 82, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by his family. Born August 26, 1938 in Greenwich, NY he was the son of the late Thomas and Amanda Straight Perry. Tom was a US Navy Veteran serving from 1956-1962. He worked for several years at the Hudson Pulp & Paper Mill in Clarks Mills, NY and then for 25 years at Citron Upholstery in Peekskill, NY. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Leona Perry in 2001; his brother, James Perry; and sisters, Shirley Norton, Elizabeth Perry, and Delores Manney. Survivors include 5 children, William Manney, James Perry, Cathy Perry, Brenda (Terry) Brisco, and Scott (Lauri) Perry; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A private service for family will be held at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-b-perry

Published in The Saratogian from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
