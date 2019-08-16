|
GANSEVOORT - Thomas Germain, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by his loving family.He was born on February 13, 1949 in Corinth, NY, the son of the late Frank Germain and Ialeen Bennett Germain.Thomas served his country with pride in the US Army. He loved going to the fair. He was a member of the and the American Legion Post 70 for many years. He always had a great sense of humor and “gift of gab,” that allowed him to quickly and effortlessly befriend anyone he met, and he had a friendly, warm and positive, personality. Thomas had a giving heart that loved unconditionally which overflowed to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he cherished.Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Linda Duffany Germain; sons, Scott Germain, Thomas F. Germain, Jr. (Elizabeth), George Germain (Peggy); daughters, Amy Sprague, Melissa McTygue (Thomas), Dorinda Germain; brothers, Frank Germain, Rick Germain, Kevin Germain, Mike Germain (Monica), Jimmy Germain (Laurie), Terry Germain; nineteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly.He is preceded in death by his brother Gary Germain and sister Debbie.A funeral service will be held at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 4:00 pm to 6:15 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.Interment with military honors will be held at 11 am on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-germain
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 18, 2019