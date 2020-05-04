Thomas J. Hennelly, 73, of Ballston Spa, NY, passed away Thursday April 30, 2020, at Saratoga Hospital.Born in Johnstown, NY, he is the son of Ben J. Anadio, who survives, and the late Syann Gutman Anadio. Tom was a graduate of Gloversville High School and attended Rochester Institute of Technology. Tom retired after working for many years in the auto parts industry.Tom will always be remembered for his love of family and an excellent sense of humor. He enjoyed boating and traveling to various camping destinations in his RV.Tom is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Borwhat Hennelly, whom he married August 11, 1968; two sons, Ben Hennelly of Saratoga Springs, NY, and Mark Hennelly of Chelmsford, MA; two daughters, Lori Hennelly (Robert Sheehy) of Arlington, MA, and Coleen Anders (David) of Prince Frederick, MD; and seven grandchildren, Maximilien, Thomas, Eve, Sayer, Annalise, Ethan and Adalyn.Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.Interment will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fort Johnson, NY.Memorial gifts in Tom’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.To send online condolences to the family, visit www.rileymortuaryinc.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-j-hennelly
Published in The Saratogian from May 4 to May 5, 2020.