Ballston Spa:Thomas James Espey III, "T-Bone", 76, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side. T-Bone was the son of the late Thomas M. Espey and Elda Brantigan. He was the devoted husband of over 57 years to Guadalupe Espey.T-Bone worked as a truck driver with PDS in Saratoga for many years. He proudly served with the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was on standby during the Bay of Pigs Invasion.Thomas enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and tinkering in his shed. He and his wife enjoyed their winter months out west, which he was really looking forward to this year.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his infant brother, Jack Brantigan.Thomas is survived by his wife, Guadalupe, his four daughters, Lisa (Stephen) Vrooman, Carol (Kevin) Ryan, Lynn (Dannie) Bender, Juanita McGrath and Richard Herrick, who he thought of as his son. He is the brother of Sharon Hickey, Richard (Karen) Espey, Diane Larsen and Warren "Hoppy" (Donna) Espey. He is the half brother of David (Bonnie), Debbie, Dawn and Denise Brantigan. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren as well as several nieces, nephews and his special cousin Eileen (Timmy) Burnham.A funeral service will be private for the family.Memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-james-espey-iii
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 12, 2019
