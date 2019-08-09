|
Saratoga Springs, New York - Thomas John Bosley, 85, of Saratoga Springs passed away peacefully on August 7 at Wesley Health Care Center surrounded by his family. He was the grandson of the late Francis Bracken who raised him as her own son. Born in Saratoga Springs, NY, Tom leaves behind his loving wife, Catherine, of 62 years. He also leaves six children, Gerri (John) Arpey of Wilton, NY, Thomas (Mary) Bosley of Ballston Spa, NY, John Bosley (Donna Wright) of So. Hadley, MA, Donna (Joseph) Myers of Delmar, NY, Patrick (Lori) Bosley of Somers, NY, and Karen (Robert) Stehlin of Wilton, NY. He was a proud grandfather to eleven grandchildren and a great-grandfather to fourteen. He was predeceased by his loving grandson, Sean Thomas Gailor, whom he cherished and had a very special bond with. He valued his family above all else and his devotion was endless. Tom was a veteran of the Korean War, serving consecutively in the United States Navy and the United States Marines during the years 1952-1960. A true patriot, Tom was extremely proud of his service to his country and also of his son, John Bosley, and his two grandsons John Paul Bosley and the late Sean Thomas Gailor for their service in the military. For 28 years, Tom was employed by the State of NY at Wilton Developmental Center as a Unit Coordinator retiring in 1989. He thoroughly enjoyed his many years of retirement. He was a talented woodworker and created many keepsakes for his family and friends to remember him by. An avid gardener, Tom took great pride in his yard and always had a bountiful vegetable garden which he shared with all. He was a whizz at computers and enjoyed using IM and Facebook over the years to check in with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed a variety of sports, played baseball for many years and coached his son's baseball teams. He was also a loyal Yankees fan. Tom had a wit and dry sense of humor that he maintained to his final days. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. The family wishes to thank the Wesley Health Care community for all of their care and support during the last three years. The CNAs and nurses showed compassion and kindness to Tom along with our family. It was very touching to the family to have many of them stop by during his last days to hug him and say their goodbyes. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, August 13, from 9:30 to 11:00 am at the historic church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway, Saratoga Springs. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following. The Rite of Committal, with military honors, will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, West Ave, Saratoga Springs. As a passionate advocate of pet adoption and an animal lover, in lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions in Tom's memory be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter at 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 11, 2019