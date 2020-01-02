|
Saratoga Springs – Thursday, December 26th, 2019, Thomas Joseph Dillon died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family and loved ones after a long battle with cancer. Born January 9th, 1946 in Boston, MA to parents Mathew & Harvena Dillon, brother of the late Joan & Mathew Dillon and Dorothy Marshall all of Massachusetts.Loving husband of Francelia Roberts-Dillon, proud father of Brendan K. Dillon, wife Jillian and Brady Patrick Dillon (Angela Villanova), and grandfather to Jack and Grayson Dillon. Also survived by his sister Mary Frances Devine, (Bethel Park, PA) and many nieces and nephews. Widely known as "Chef", Tom was a mentor in the culinary & hospitality industry to hundreds of our area chefs, many going on to work around the country. He is fondly remembered as one of their greatest teachers, father figure to many and friend to all. An owner of Siros Restaurant for over thirty years, Tom delighted thousands with his innovative, exciting cuisine, filling its legendary dining room with celebrities, horse owners, jockeys, trainers and luminaries of Saratoga society. But it was his twinkling blue eyes and charming demeanor that kept them coming back season after season.Tom Dillon went on to become an MEC executive vice-president for magnate Frank Stronach, owner of Magna Entertainment. Tom oversaw all the catering operations at his many racetracks, including overseeing the addition of the FrontRunner Clubhouse at Santa Anita Racetrack and the renovation and rebuilding of Gulfstream Racetrack.Relatives and friends will be received on Monday, January 6th, 2020 from 4 – 7pm at the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM, Tuesday, January 7th at the historic Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway, Saratoga Springs by Reverend John D. Kirwin.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 5, 2020