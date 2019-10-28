|
|
Saratoga Springs: Thomas M. Houck, 67 passed away on Sunday October 27, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital following a terminal illness, surrounded by his family.Born in Sidney NY on April 4, 1952 to Annabelle Weeks and Glen Houck. Tom graduated with BS in media and broadcasting from SUNY Oswego, relocated to Ballston Spa, NY and was employed in the automobile business until his retirement in 2013.Tom is survived by his daughters Sara Houck and Erin Houck of Queensbury, NY, former spouse Eileen Houck of Ballston Spa, his sister Margaret Howell (Joe) of Colorado Springs, CO, brother Larry Houck (Edie), nephew Andrew Houck, and niece Leeanna Belle Houck all of Sidney, NY.Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service 6pm Wednesday, October 30 at Armer Funeral Home, Inc. 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the .Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-m-houck-1
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 29, 2019