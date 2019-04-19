Mechanicville, NY - Thomas Michael Adamson of Mechanicville, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 72 years.Tom will be lovingly remembered by his children Nona Adamson, Brandii (Mathew) Baker, La Shay Adamson (Philippe), Amber Adamson (David), Honesty Adamson (Luke), and Samuel Adamson, and their mother, Maria Adamson as well as his grandchildren, Cailee, Maddie, Alex, Nate and Daphne, who never failed to put a smile on his face. He is survived by his brothers-in-law, Larry Chuba and Tom Burns, and his brother Joseph Adamson, as well as his sisters, Cynthia Darrow (Robert) and Mary Adamson (Richard), in addition to many beloved nieces and nephews. Tom was predeceased by his sisters, Charan Adamson and Bille Marie Burns, and his parents, William and Pauline Adamson.Thomas enjoyed a full life with many family gatherings that were marked by stories of his days as a firefighter in Texas, his time in Korea as an Air Force serviceman, and his later travels throughout the southern states of the U.S. He found happiness in the tranquil nature of the banks of the Hudson River and could be found rebuilding cars, hosting an outdoor cookout, or just spending time with loved ones.A Funeral Service with military honors will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY with a reception to follow.In honor of the care he received, we ask that donations in his name can be made to: Saratoga Hospital Foundation 211 Church Street Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (584-5373).Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-michael-adamson Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary