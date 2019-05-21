|
Ballston SpaThomas R. Turley, “Tommy”, 56, passed away on May 12, 2019. Born in Brooklyn Heights, NY on October 1, 1962, he was the son of Thomas and Dorothy Turley. He was a graduate of Croton Harmon High School and SUNY New Paltz with a degree in business.Tommy lived on Saratoga Lake for over thirty years and loved visiting the family home on Cape Cod. He cared deeply for animals and conserved resources. He pushed back against conventional society and was the captain of his own ship.He was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Dorothy. Tommy is survived by his loving brother Jeffrey Turley of Middleton, Wisconsin; his nephews Emmett Turley of Washington, DC and Liam Turley of Middleton, Wisconsin; and his niece Brynn Turley of Middleton, Wisconsin.Services will be privateOnline remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-r-turley
Published in The Saratogian on May 22, 2019