Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Turley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas R. Turley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas R. Turley Obituary
Ballston SpaThomas R. Turley, “Tommy”, 56, passed away on May 12, 2019. Born in Brooklyn Heights, NY on October 1, 1962, he was the son of Thomas and Dorothy Turley. He was a graduate of Croton Harmon High School and SUNY New Paltz with a degree in business.Tommy lived on Saratoga Lake for over thirty years and loved visiting the family home on Cape Cod. He cared deeply for animals and conserved resources. He pushed back against conventional society and was the captain of his own ship.He was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Dorothy. Tommy is survived by his loving brother Jeffrey Turley of Middleton, Wisconsin; his nephews Emmett Turley of Washington, DC and Liam Turley of Middleton, Wisconsin; and his niece Brynn Turley of Middleton, Wisconsin.Services will be privateOnline remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-r-turley
Published in The Saratogian on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armer Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now