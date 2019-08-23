|
Thomas M. Shea of Saratoga Springs passed away peacefully at the VA Hospital on Thursday, August 22, surrounded by his family.Tom was born in Glens Falls, NY, to Timothy and Louise Shea on December 1, 1938.He is a graduate of White Hall HS and Adirondack Community College and earned his B.A. and M.A. in English from SUNY Albany. Tom served in the U.S. Marines from 1959 to 1962 and re-enlisted in 1965 in order to join his unit in Vietnam. Tom served two combat tours in Vietnam as a Scout in the 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, and as a combat reporter. His combat decorations include the Bronze Star with Combat “V,” and the Purple Heart. Upon return from Viet Nam, Tom worked as a reporter and editor at the Albany Times Union and the Glens Falls Post Star. He then served for over 25 years at the U.S. Department of Energy, working as a project manager in Albuquerque, NM, and Washington, D.C.Tom was always on the move and was always looking for a new adventure. He was known to roller-skate to work and ride a motorcycle across the country and had hoped to complete his pilot’s license. He was happiest when surrounded by his kids, grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Tom was typically found with a book in hand and was no stranger to solitaire, Parcheesi, yard games, and Dirty Johns. If there were music and Marilyn was by his side, he would always dance.He is survived by his wife Marilyn of 48 years and sons Daniel (Scottie) of Clarksville, TN, and Brody (Leah) of Eugene, OR, and grandchildren Finn, Nora and Piper. He is also survived by his sister Diane Dubay of Glens Falls, NY, and brothers Mike (Bev) of Great Falls, MT, Don (Donna) of Corinth, NY, Tim (Claire) of Lake Leelanau, MI, and Greg (Nancy) of Greenfield Center. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Eileen Roberts (Mike) of Baldwinsville, NY and Suzanne Denney (Jim) of Glenville, and many nieces and nephews.Tom was predeceased by his parents, his brother Pete, and brother-in-law Tony Dubay.The family thanks the very dedicated staff of 9B at the Stratton VA Hospital Nursing Home for their loving care and friendship.Family and friends may call from 11 am to 1 pm on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Funeral services will follow at 1 pm at the funeral home.Burial will follow the services with full Military Honors at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery 200 Duell Rd. Saratoga, NY at 2:30 pm.In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom’s memory can be made to the Department of Veterans Affairs, Stratton VA Medical Center, ATT: Michelle Ferrauilo, Recreation Therapy, 113 Holland Ave., Albany, NY 12208.Online remembrances can be made at www.tunisonfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-shea
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 25, 2019