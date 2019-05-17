|
|
Ballston Spa, NY - Thomas Sofia passed away with his friends by his side on May 14, 2019. Born on April 29, 1947, in Freeport, NY to the late Antoinette Sofia, he was 72.Thomas was a vivacious man who loved to strike up a conversation with everyone. He especially loved to talk with women. Thomas enjoyed the simple things in life such as: listening to rock n’ roll, watching TV, eating BBQ and going fishing. Thomas loved spending time with his circle of friends, talking about what ever came to his minds. He had great times going on vacations to Mystic, CT and boat rides on Lake George.Thomas is predeceased by his mother, Antoinette and sisters May and Diane.He is survived by his family who cared for him so much at AIM Services, his close friends, Sandy and Alphonse who have been by his side for so many years. Also, all his friends that he has made over the years.Thomas will be missed dearly by all he has touched.A visitation for family and friends will be held on, Sunday May 19, 2019, from 2-4pm at Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Monday May 20, at The Church of Saint Peter, 241 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Glens Falls, NY.In memory of Thomas, please consider donating to, Saratoga Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Online condolences may be made at, www.tunisonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-sofia
Published in The Saratogian on May 18, 2019