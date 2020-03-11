|
MIDDLE GROVE:Thomas (Tom) W. Merrills, Sr. 76, passed away Sunday March 8, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by loving family and friends.He was born May 8, 1943 in Saratoga Springs NY. Tom attended Saratoga High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1962-64.Tom worked at Double H Ranch in Lake Luzerne giving trail rides. He worked for Kenny Merchant before starting his own painting company where he taught his son the painting profession. Tom loved to hunt and was a lifetime member of Big Hans Hunting Club. He enjoyed motorcycles and vintage cars and had a many “restorations” over the years. He was a member of the Lake Desolation Volunteer Company. In 1995 Tom and Louise opened Tinneys Two. He always pictured a deck on the front of the building and added that where it is still a gathering place overlooking the lake. He was a member of the Greenfield Fire District Fire Company as Fire Police and in 2014 he was Fireman of the Year for Middle Grove Fire Company. In 1997 he met Robert Redford as he was an extra in the movie “Horse Whisperer”. He is in the scene where a decision is being made on the injured horse. He delivered Meals on Wheels for many years and met many new friends. He drove Medicab for Abbatrans. He was a member of the Town of Greenfield Historical Society. Tom and his son Tommy painted the Odd Fellows Hall and while pressure washing the front of the building discovered the words “Middle Grove School”. The Town Historian researched and the building was a school for girls in 1885. He could be found mowing the lawn at the museum in the summer or at his “office” Middle Grove Stewarts with his many co-workers. He enjoyed his trips to Florida with Tommy. Tom had a good time wherever he was. He cherished the early days and good times in Saratoga- times that will never be a part of Saratoga again.Tom is survived by his son, Thomas Merrills Jr (Jenn), his long-time companion and love, Louise Okoniewski, nephews John (Patty) Shippey, Richard (Francine) Merrills Jr., Rose (Scrimo) Merrills, father-in-law Louis Okoniewski Jr., his Southern family, Louis, Charles, Helen, Amanda, Gera, Stacie, Jaxon, Angela, Nate, Ryleigh, Liam and Olive, many cousins and great friends.He was predeceased by his parents John T. Merrills and Myrtle (Carleton) Merrills, his sister Ruth Shippey and brothers Edward (Eddie) and Richard (Dickie) Merrills.A Funeral service will be held at 7 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, with Rev. Carole Miller officiating. Family and friends may call from 4 pm to 6:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. The Greenfield Fire Department will hold a service at 6:45 pm.In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Shriners for Children or St. Jude’s Hospital.Do something nice for your loved ones and thank one of our Firemen, EMS workers and Veterans.For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-w-merrills-sr
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 12, 2020