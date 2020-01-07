|
|
Ballston Spa, NY - Timothy A. Barnes 71, passed away Sunday (Jan. 5, 2020) at his residence, surrounded by his loved ones. Born on Oct. 20, 1948 to the late Warren and Beatrice (Barber) Barnes in Ballston Spa, NY, he worked hard at building up and running his landscaping business, Tim Barnes Landscaping. Tim enjoyed visiting Maine and cheering on the Mets and Giants, but one of his greatest loves was watching his grandchildren play sports, especially high school football, cheer and wrestling. In addition to his parents, Tim is predeceased by his wife Gail Barnes; a son Todd Barnes, siblings Richard, Clifford, Nancy, Jeanne and Lucinda, a sister-in-law Regina and his beloved dog Daisy. Survivors include his fiancé Bonnie Vidnansky; sons Tim (Tracy) of Hagaman, Toby (Christina) of Ballston Spa and Terry (Amy) of Rock City Falls; siblings Ken Barnes, Chet Barnes, Debbie Fitzgerald, Melinda Reid, and Lori Barnes; nine grandchildren Toby Jr., John, Kalea, Alexis, Tyler, Cameron, Jordan, Lily and Brady; two great-grandchildren Morgan and John Jr.; his mother-in-law Pat Cornell, sister-in-law Nancy Barnes, and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 8pm on Thursday (Jan. 9, 2020) at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes,628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). A funeral service will be conducted at 10am Friday (Jan. 10) at the funeral home and burial will follow at the family plot in Powell-Wiswall Cem., in the town of Milton. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Saratoga County Fair, 162 Prospect Street, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/timothy-a-barnes
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 8, 2020