BALLSTON SPA-Timothy Dow, age 30 passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 17, 2020. He celebrated his 30th birthday the day before with family and a close friend, he was very happy and had a wonderful time. He was born on October 16, 1990, in Saratoga Springs, NY, the son of Timothy A. Dow and Charleen Knorr. Timothy was a graduate of Saratoga Springs High School, class of 2009. He worked primarily in the food industry. His most recent jobs were at Market Basket in New Hampshire, which he enjoyed very much, and was just hired at the Price Chopper in Saratoga Springs. Tim was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan who loved a good game of football and baseball. Tim spent many evenings singing karaoke and was a huge movie buff. He was known for having a movie quote to go with almost any situation. He recently developed a love for kayaking and boating in New Hampshire and absolutely loved trivia. Tim was a dear friend who always went out of his way to help others. If you needed a friend, he would be there to talk or walk you to your car in the dark to ensure you were safe. Most importantly he was a loving son, brother, and uncle. He cherished his nieces and nephews more than anything and everyone who knows him could tell you that. He had his own struggles but worked hard over the last few years to turn his life around. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed a good practical joke. Timothy is survived by his parents; stepmother, Rebecca Dow; grandfather, Gerald Knorr; grandmother, Joyce Dow; sisters, Heather Elie & her husband John, Jordan Dow & significant other Carder, and Phoenix Dow; brother, Arthur Dow; aunt/godmother, Theresa Knorr; aunt Fran, uncles, Jerry Knorr and Adolfo Suero; cousins, Mickey, Nina, & Aron Knorr; nieces and nephews, Matty, Martin & Mason, Alexis & Abby, Kiara & Sophia, and Rowan who will miss him dearly. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Dorothy T. Knorr and grandfather, Kendall Dow. Family and Friends may call from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Clement’s Church, 231 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 with Father Martin Fisher officiating. Interment following the service will be St. Peter’s Cemetery, 150 West Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tim can be made to Healing Springs Recovery Community and Outreach Center (RCOC), 125 High Rock Ave. Rear lot, blue awning, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/timothy-dow