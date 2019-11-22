|
|
SARATOGA SPRINGS - Timothy Furey, age 48, faded away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was born on August 31, 1971 in Saratoga Springs, NY, the son of Charles Furey, Jr. and Alice DeMatteo Furey.Timmy graduated from Saratoga Springs High School, class of 1989. He was a member of the Laborers Union Loyal 157. Timmy was a dedicated member in the Sons of the American Legion currently serving as president. In his past time, he was a avid concert goer of all kinds, but nothing could top his love for the Grateful Dead. He also enjoyed motocross racing, hockey, football and baseball. At a young age is where his loyalty started. He chose his favorite teams, The Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Steelers and the NY Yankees which he has rode with since.He was the bright light in any room he entered. Timmy had the biggest most loving heart, as an amazing son, father, brother and all-time favorite family member and friend. He had a giant personality and a beautiful gentle spirit. He had a contagious smile and a gift to make anyone laugh with his quick-witted responses. He was liked by all who met him and loved by all who knew him. He often brought out the good in people. Timmy felt most peace when he was jamming out to his favorite music and spending time with his family and friends.Timmy is survived by his son, Robert Furey; parents, Charles FueryJr. and Alice DeMatteo Furey (Tiny); grandfather, Charles Furey, Sr.; brother, Charles Furey III; sister Meghan Furey-Johncox (Todd Johncox); nieces & nephews, Jillian &Alik Furey, Noah, Karlee, Caiden, Johncox; many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends who will miss him deeply.He is preceded in death byhis Grandparents; Jeremiah & Alice DeMattteo and Grandmother Audrey Furey as well as his nephew Jeremy Furey. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm Monday, November 25, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 1:00 pm to 2:45 pm at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Timothy to https://www.gofundme.com/f/u4ygp6-in-memory-of-timothy-furey/donate, to help with the best accomplishment of his life, his son RJ.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/timothy-furey
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 23, 2019