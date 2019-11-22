Home

POWERED BY

Services
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-4844
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Furey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Furey


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Furey Obituary
SARATOGA SPRINGS - Timothy Furey, age 48, faded away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was born on August 31, 1971 in Saratoga Springs, NY, the son of Charles Furey, Jr. and Alice DeMatteo Furey.Timmy graduated from Saratoga Springs High School, class of 1989. He was a member of the Laborers Union Loyal 157. Timmy was a dedicated member in the Sons of the American Legion currently serving as president. In his past time, he was a avid concert goer of all kinds, but nothing could top his love for the Grateful Dead. He also enjoyed motocross racing, hockey, football and baseball. At a young age is where his loyalty started. He chose his favorite teams, The Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Steelers and the NY Yankees which he has rode with since.He was the bright light in any room he entered. Timmy had the biggest most loving heart, as an amazing son, father, brother and all-time favorite family member and friend. He had a giant personality and a beautiful gentle spirit. He had a contagious smile and a gift to make anyone laugh with his quick-witted responses. He was liked by all who met him and loved by all who knew him. He often brought out the good in people. Timmy felt most peace when he was jamming out to his favorite music and spending time with his family and friends.Timmy is survived by his son, Robert Furey; parents, Charles FueryJr. and Alice DeMatteo Furey (Tiny); grandfather, Charles Furey, Sr.; brother, Charles Furey III; sister Meghan Furey-Johncox (Todd Johncox); nieces & nephews, Jillian &Alik Furey, Noah, Karlee, Caiden, Johncox; many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends who will miss him deeply.He is preceded in death byhis Grandparents; Jeremiah & Alice DeMattteo and Grandmother Audrey Furey as well as his nephew Jeremy Furey. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm Monday, November 25, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 1:00 pm to 2:45 pm at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Timothy to https://www.gofundme.com/f/u4ygp6-in-memory-of-timothy-furey/donate, to help with the best accomplishment of his life, his son RJ.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/timothy-furey
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -