Timothy L. Dowen died April 29 2020 at the age of 55 in Las Vegas from the complications of spinal cord injuries he battled for 15 years. Tim was born and raised in Saratoga Springs, NY and graduated Saratoga High School after which he attended culinary school. Tim worked at Maplewood Manor in Ballston Spa with his wife Reynea in food service. They then moved to Las Vegas where they both continued in food service at different casinos, before starting in sales. Tim suffered a debilitating hit-and-run car accident car accident at the age of 40. Tim was not a quitter and despite being wheelchair bound and in and out of hospitals, he continued to work for 15 years. Tim's loving wife Reynea, was his nurse, caretaker and emotional support, while she also held a full time job. He called her his " Guardian Angel ", but restrictions from Covid 19, kept her from being by his side at his passing. Tim's indomitable spirit, his wit, his contagious laugh, and his sense of humor made him beloved by all who knew him. Tim is predeceased by his mother, Yvonne and his father Stewart Dowen and his best friend Elvis (Basset Hound). He is survived by his loving wife Reynea Podaras Dowen, brother Wayne (Carol), nephews Michael, Christopher, sister, Brenda Dowen Sanchez, niece, Holly, his wonderful and caring sister-in-law Pat Genzel who was always there for them, and adopted " Mother" Charlotte Johnson, whose loved them from the start.Cremation and no services per Tim's wishes. http://www.lastingmemories.com/timothy-l-dowen
Published in The Saratogian from May 22 to May 23, 2020.