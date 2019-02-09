|
|
Rock City FallsTodd J. Barnes 48, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019. Born in Saratoga Springs, NY on May 19, 1970, he was the son of Timothy and Gail Barnes.Todd worked for his dad at Tim Barnes Landscaping and as a handyman throughout the Ballston Spa area. He was a diehard New England Patriots fan and enjoyed fishing and boating with his boys.He was predeceased by his mother Gail Barnes. Todd is survived by his children John Barnes, Cameron Barnes and Brady Barnes; father Timothy Barnes (Bonnie), brothers Timothy Barnes (Tracy), Toby Barnes (Christina) and Terry Barnes (Amy); grandmother Patricia Cornell; special friend Lori Harrison; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of life on Saturday, February 16 from 2pm to 6pm at Ballston Spa Elks Lodge, 10 Hamilton Street, Ballston Spa.Memorial contributions in memory of Todd may be made to the Community Hospice of Saratoga or the .Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/todd-j-barnes
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 10, 2019