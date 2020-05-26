Todd L. Yaeger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Todd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gansevoort - Todd L. Yaeger, 50, a resident of Duncan Rd., passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home.Born June 9, 1969 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of Lawrence and Charlene Cramer Yaeger of Saratoga Springs.Todd was a graduate of Saratoga Springs High School and Hudson Valley Community College where he found his passion for manufacturing. He began working at Sandy Hill Manufacturing and was currently employed at AngioDynamics in Queensbury.He discovered his love of horses working with his father and grandfather at the harness track and then at Stepwise Farm in Saratoga Springs. He continued his love of horses and racing by becoming an owner, assisting with training, and sharing his passion for horses with his family.Todd was predeceased by his grandparents, Charles and Jeanne Cramer, Lucy Belle and Anton Yaeger; and his father-in-law, Edward Blonkowski.In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 30 years, Nancy Yaeger of Gansevoort; 2 daughters, Stephanie and Morgan Yaeger of Gansevoort; his sister, Kelley (James) Weed II and their children, Collin and Madeline of Middle Grove; cousins, Sharon, Roy, and Ryan Cornelius of MA, Linda, Dan, Steven, and Greg Mohan of TX, and Gary and Wendy Craig of PA; sister-in-law, Joanne (Peter) Romano of Latham and their daughter Brittany (Jesse) Siminitz and great niece Eliose of VA; brother-in-law, Paul Blonkowski of FL; and his mother-in-law, Dolores Blonkowski of Ballston Spa.A private service for the family will be held at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Schuylerville.Memorials can be made in his memory to the Backstretch Employee Service Team of NY (B.E.S.T.), 2150 Hempstead Turnpike, Gate 6, Cottage 28B, Elmont, NY 11003 or at https://www.bestbackstretch.org/Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/todd-l-yaeger

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home - Schuylerville
13 Gates Ave.
Schuylerville, NY 12871
(518) 695-3138
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved