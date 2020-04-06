|
Saratoga Springs, NY – Tommaro A. D’Errico, 84, of Saratoga Springs, passed away April 2, 2020. Tom was born on August 23, 1935 in Gloversville to the late Josephine Caraco D’Errico and Anthony T. D’Errico.Tom graduated from Johnstown High in 1955, he then entered the US Airforce and served 4½ years with SAC. When he returned home he was hired by General Electric. Layoffs steered him to the State Division of Criminal Justice Services for 4 years, then back to G.E. where he retired in 1993. Tom met his wife Gail while working at DCJS. They were married on September 30, 1972, and remained happily married for 47 years.In addition to his wife, Gail, he is survived by his brothers Joseph and Ralph (Anne) D’Errico, daughter Tricia (Jose Luis) Figueroa, and two grandchildren Kayla and Jose Luis. He also leaves behind several beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.Tom was a devote Catholic, attending Mass at St. Mary’s in Ballston Spa. He was also an active member of the Monday Squad of Saratoga National Cemetery Honor Guard, KoC, , American Legion, and ITAM.Those wishing to make memorial contributions in his name may send them to The Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery or the () Marcelle-Nolan Chapter 158, Glens Falls, New York.Burial will be private. Due to ongoing public health concerns of the COVID-19, a celebration of Tom’s life will be announced at a later date.Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373).Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/tommaro-a-derrico
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 7, 2020