WILTON - Trevor C. Brady, age 45, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by her loving family.She was born on October 12, 1973, in Greenville, MS, the daughter of Patsy Qualls Brady and the late Henry Thomas.Trevor was a graduate of South Glens Falls High School. Following graduation, she continued her studies attending Siena college where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Chemistry.Trevor was an FYI Coordinator for AIM Services for the past year. She was dedicated to her work and her family. Trevor’s greatest joy was raising and spending time with her daughters, she especially enjoyed following them in all their sports. She loved watching HG TV and shopping home improvements, her favorite being elephants. Trevor was an incredible woman, she was a dedicated mother first and foremost, she treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She had a beautiful soul and always made people around her laugh. She was a loving daughter, mother and friend who will be dearly missed.Trevor is survived by her mother, Patsy Brady; father, Henry Thomas; daughters, Isley Sterling, Riley Sterling and Camille Sterling; close friends, Heather Staszak (David), Leslie Dussalt (Scott), Virgina Hedner (Brett) and many friends who will miss her dearlyAt the family’s request there will be a memorial at a later date.In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made at all SEFCU branches to the joint account of Isley, Riley and Camille Sterling.Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/trevor-c-brady
Published in The Saratogian on May 12, 2019