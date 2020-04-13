|
November 30, 1951- April 10, 2020Vernon Lester LaVoie, 68 currently a resident of New Port Richey, FL born in Troy, NY and raised in Grafton, NY passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020. Vernon was pre-deceased by his loving parents, Lester Vernon LaVoie and Leola Elma (Light) LaVoie; son Shayne Lee LaVoie , a.k.a “Potsie” and siblings: brother, Harold LaVoie; sister, Althea (LaVoie) Rich. He is survived by his wife, Deanna (Jensen) LaVoie, daughter, Bobbi Lynn LaVoie DeFilippis & son-in law Michael E. DeFilippis; Son, Lester Vernon LaVoie; step-daughter, Lori Lyn Whitman. Grandchildren: Tyler James Shaw, Eric Michael DeFilippis, Colton Dean LaVoie, Dallas Elizabeth Campos, Cheyanne Lyn Campos, Savannah Ruby Campos. Sibings: Leslay (Gary) Lackey, Alma (Richard) Bedford and Mary (Dan) Decker and several nephews and nieces. He enjoyed the simple life, he served in the United States Army, a previous member of the Grafton Volunteer Fire Department. His passions were watching: Dallas Cowboy football games, WWE, Nascar and Mash on TV. He enjoyed his career driving a Tri-Axle, previously employed at Troy Sand and Gravel, “Sweet 16”, Troy, NY; Cemex and C&C Peat of Groveland, FL. Services will be scheduled at a later date, to be determined. The family would like to send the most gratitude to Gulfside Hospice of New Port Richey during his transition. http://www.lastingmemories.com/vernon-lester-lavoie
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 14, 2020