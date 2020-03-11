|
|
Saratoga Springs, NY - Veronica “Vera” A. (Marra) Corona went peacefully to the Lord surrounded by her loving family on Monday March 9 2020, at Wesley Health Care Center, just shy of her 98th birthday. Born in Saratoga Springs on March 22, 1922, she was the daughter of Andrew T. and Mary Isolda Marra. Vera graduated from St. Peter’s Academy in 1940. After graduation she attended Ellis School of Nursing. In December 1943 she married Michael J. Corona Sr., a well-known thoroughbred jockey from Saratoga Springs. During her long accounting career she was employed at The Saratogian, The Gideon Putnam as Comptroller and several other businesses in Saratoga Springs and in Florida where she resided for many years before returning home to Saratoga Springs in 2014. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael J. Corona Sr, sister Helen Marra Parillo, son Frank Corona Sr., and her great grandson Michael Owens Jr. Vera is survived by her loving children, Michael J Corona Jr., Rosemarie Ramel, Anne Solmo, Andrew (Susan) Corona and her dearest sister Diana M. Burke. She will be greatly missed by her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. As well as her loving nieces, nephews and cousins.The family would like to thank the staff of WHC Victoria 3, Springs 5 and Community Hospice for all their love and care to Vera during her residence at Wesley. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am, Saturday, March 14 in St. Clement’s Church. Burial to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery, West Ave. Vera enjoyed horse racing at Saratoga Race Course every summer and cared deeply about disabled jockeys. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund at www.pdjf.org or to the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/veronica-a-corona
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 12, 2020