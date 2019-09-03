|
Ballston Spa: Veronica S. Ivers, 85, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Born on January 10, 1934, in Ballston Spa, NY she was the daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth (Hardter) Flinton.Veronica was employed by the General Electric Company working at the Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Niskayuna and later at the West Milton Site for the Atomic Energy Commission as a clerk and stenographer.On October 27, 1956, she married John “Jack” Ivers also of Ballston Spa at St Peter’s Church in Saratoga Springs. The couple settled down on their farm on Peaceable Street in Charlton where they raised their three children.Veronica is survived by her three sons Shane Ivers of Ballston Spa, Brian Ivers of Annapolis, Maryland, Scott Ivers (Karen) of Ballston Spa; four grandchildren Ryan, Carley, Brenna and Declan Ivers; sisters Rosemarie Flinton of Saratoga Springs and Dorothy Cramer of Bonaire, Georgia; brothers Ralph Flinton (Shirley) of Saratoga Springs, Robert Flinton of Ormond Beach, Florida and John Flinton of Catonsville, Maryland; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.Veronica was predeceased by her husband of 53 years John Ivers, sisters Mary McCarthy and Shirley Cooper, and brother Edward Flinton.Funeral services will be held 10am Monday, September 9 at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Burial will follow at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, September 8 from 2pm to 4pm at the funeral home.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/veronica-s-ivers
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 4, 2019