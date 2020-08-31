Saratoga Springs, NY - Vesta Marie Larkin, age 76 and a long-time resident of Welch, WV, passed away in Saratoga Springs, NY on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Vesta was born in Welch, WV on August 1, 1944 to the late Malcolm Malachi, Jr. and Anna Mosko Day. Vesta married Tony M. Larkin on December 17, 1965. Vesta was a graduate of Welch High School, received a BS in Education from Concord College and a Master’s degree in Education from West Virginia University. She spent her career working for the McDowell County Board of Education, until her retirement in 2007. Vesta was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church and an active member of the Welch Kiwanis Club. She was also involved with many other community organizations. Vesta loved teaching, nature, reading and being with her family and friends. Vesta was blessed with a very close knit family. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Tony M. Larkin. She leaves behind her children, Dean, Susan and Cory and their spouses Candice DeCamillo, Timothy Cortes, and Michael Berkowitz. Vesta’s grandchildren are Megan Cortes and Jessica, Amanda, MJ and Gigi Berkowitz. Vesta is survived by her dear siblings Malcolm and Dana, their spouses Lee Day and Fred Kessinger and niece Erica (Kessinger) and husband Mark Jenkins. Vesta also had a special bond with her brother-in-law Dick and his wife Martha Larkin. She leaves behind many special friends in Welch and the surrounding areas, as well as many new friends in Saratoga Springs, NY. A memorial service will be held in Welch, WV at a later date and time (TBD). In lieu of flowers, Vesta requested that donations be made to the McDowell County Humane Society (109 Dogbone Drive, Superior, WV 24801) or to the research of Dr. Harry Erba (Duke University) who was Vesta’s primary physician and is a leading researcher in the field of blood cancer disorders. Donations may be made, “in memory of Vesta Larkin” on-line, at https://www.gifts.duke.edu/dci
- DCI Hematologic Maligancies and Cellular Therapy or checks may also be written to Duke Cancer Institute and can be mailed to the following address: Duke Cancer Institute Office of Development (300 W. Morgan Street, Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701) Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/vesta-marie-larkin