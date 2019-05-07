Northumberland, NYVictoria B. Cunniff (Muffie), age 77, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, May 4, 2019.Muffie was born on March 24, 1942 in Passaic, New Jersey to the late Victor Burger and Florence Ellsworth Burger. She graduated from New York University with a degree in Education and taught elementary school at Caroline Street School in Saratoga Springs for several years. She also assisted her husband, Tom, with his various businesses. Having a passion for flower gardening, Muffie possessed an inherent ability to grow anything. She was a Master Gardener with hundreds of varieties of daylilies. Her other hobbies included ceramics, crocheting, and cross-stitch. She also enjoyed observing wildlife in her beautiful backyard and her dog Freddie was her constant companion for over nine years. Muffie’s kindness, compassion, and great conversations will be deeply missed.Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Thomas A. Cunniff of Northumberland; son Matthew and his wife Lisa, of Northumberland and daughter Heather of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She is also survived by three grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, Alexa, Madison and Zachary; her brother Ralph Burger; sister Joan Foley and numerous nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 7pm Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). A funeral home service will be at 10am Friday, May 10th and burial will follow in Greenridge Cemetery, Lincoln Ave.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/victoria-b-muffie-cunniff Published in The Saratogian on May 8, 2019