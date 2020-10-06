Victoria "Vicky" Irene Linn, 66, of Brattleboro succumbed to brain cancer surrounded by her loved ones on October 2, 2020.Vicky was born on December 16, 1953 in Saratoga Springs, NY to Maurice "Buddy" Mulholland of Saratoga Springs, NY and Irene Mulholland [nee Martin], of Norwich, Norfolk, England.Vicky grew up in a small house on Lawrence Street with her six siblings where she watched over her younger brothers, Joey, Jimmy and Paulie who were, and by all accounts still are, a handful. Vicky and her best friend, Ellen Boyce, spent hours watching the neighborhood boys play baseball -- rolling their eyes because they knew they were better ball players than any of them. Vicky graduated from Saratoga Springs High School in 1971 and spent her high school years destroying it on the basketball and volleyball courts. She was her graduating class's most outstanding athlete and homecoming queen. When her brother Mike deployed to Vietnam in 1968 and she marked each day on a calendar that she kept until her passing. She also worked at the Friendly Corner Grocery Store that her parents bought in 1967, where she would meet her children's father.In 1980 she moved to Brattleboro, VT with her husband, three toddlers and one on the way. The marriage ended in divorce in 1987. Vicky spent the next decade raising her children. Although she was often working three jobs, Vicky made sure they had adventures to the West River with a gaggle of whatever neighborhood kids could cram into the family's Crown Victoria station wagon with a way-back, made trips to Saratoga and had endless sports, parties and fun.She worked at Canal Street School beginning in 1987 and became a staple in the community. When the school closed in 2002 she transferred to Academy School. Over the 33 years that Vicky worked for the school district she touched the lives of thousands of our community's children.In 1991 Vicky's kidneys failed and through her brother Mark's heroic donation of his kidney that she survived. Mark spent Vicky's final week at her bedside, cracking her up, eating brownies and supporting the family. Brothers Paulie and Jimmy often joined him.Vicky met her partner Curtis Drew "Hon" Rhodes in 1992. After a few years of merciless hazing by Vicky's children, Curtis became the bedrock of the family. She loved that he always brought her wildflowers. The lovebirds enjoyed going for drives, vacationing in Maine where they dined at such illustrious restaurants as "The Feedbag" and to Lake George where they ate cookies and ice cream by the pool with their eldest grandson, Waylon. Vicky was so happy when her three grandchildren and youngest daughter moved to Brattleboro in 2018, especially because she got to see them everyday at school.Vicky loved to throw parties and was known as the go-to for party planning, costumes and homemade games. She loved tag-saling and collected vintage clothing for 30 years. Vicky attended her final tag sale, with her son Matt, the weekend before she passed. Although she could barely walk, nothing could stop her from finding her next amazing deal. Vicky was known for her competitive nature and could often be found with her longtime friends Karen Kraham and Vicki Roach in the backyard, playing scrabble and arguing over the legitimacy of a word.Vicky was a loving partner and mother and wanted Matt, Christine, Sarah and Kim and Curt to know how proud she was of them. She expressed multiple times that she did not want to die--not because she was afraid but because she would miss them so much.Vicky spent her last months with her friends and family, trying to wrap their heads around the cruelty of a terminal diagnosis two weeks before retirement. Throughout her illness, Vicky kept her quick-wit and spent time sitting on the porch telling stories and mulling over how to refer to her passing with phrases like "kick the bucket," "croak," and "expire" before landing on the perfect word: succumb.She is predeceased by her parents, Irene Mulholland [nee Martin] and Maurice Mulholland, sweet sister, Martha (Mulholland) Cleary and nephew Ian Mulholland.Vicky is survived by her boyfriend, Curtis Drew Rhodes; her children Matthew Linn, Christine Linn, Sarah Linn and wife Becca Hamil, Kimberly Edgar [nee Linn]; her grandchildren Waylon Linn-Adams, Grace Edgar, Jack Edgar and Lucy Edgar; her brothers Michael Mulholland and wife Jan, Mark Mulholland and wife Denise, Paul Mulholland and life-partner Norman, James Mulholland and wife Sharon, Joseph Mulholland and wife Tammy; nieces and nephews Katie, Mikey, Rita, Billy, Brian, Annie, Quinn, Maureen, Lincoln, Collin, Erin, Lizzie "Mini Irene", Joey, Ryan and Zach and many great-nieces and -nephews.The Linn, Rhodes, Edgar and Mulholland family would like to extend endless gratitude and love for everyone who has taken care of us over these last few months. Vicky read every single card, loved the seasonal porch decorations and was astounded by the four-month meal train that nourished us so we could spend time together. Also, Vicky was incredibly moved by the half-hour long parade down Pearl Street to honor her retirement. A special thanks to Charlie Barmonde for creating such a beautiful urn (and for not going the coffee-can route), to Josh Rhodes and Kevin Keppler for building a wheelchair ramp and widening doorways, and for their relentless support of Curt, and to the Academy school community for reminding Vicky everyday that they loved her. We are forever indebted to you all.The family will be holding a private service and, due to the pandemic, will be postponing a community celebration until sometime next year.In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to The Wounded Warrior Project
.Vicky would want it to be known that she beat Kimmy in Scrabble, with a 70 point word, one week before succumbing to terminal brain cancer. http://www.lastingmemories.com/victoria-i-linn