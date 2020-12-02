SARATOGA SPRINGS–Virginia Arpei, age 82, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 with her beloved husband Malcolm and her family by her side. She was born on June 15, 1938 in Scotia, NY, the daughter of the late Vincent Kenyon and Kathryn Rock Kenyon. Virginia graduated from Saratoga Springs High School, class of 1956. Virginia continued her education attending Adirondack Community College earning a degree in writing. Virginia was a Medical Assistant for Saratoga Medical under Dr. Hunt for many years. Virginia enjoyed traveling the countryside with her husband Malcom in their RV, enjoying the many different views. They enjoyed traveling to different country’s such as England, Germany, Italy and many more. She especially enjoyed the special moments of dancing with her husband. Virginia loved to read; she could read a book in one day. She enjoyed crocheting, and baking. She was known for her homemade caramel and cookies during the Christmas season. Her hands were rarely still. She also enjoyed playing puzzles and writing. Virginia was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother first and foremost. She treasured and embraced every moment with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She especially loved her role as grandma. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. Virginia will always be remembered for her smile and compassionate spirit. Virginia is survived by her loving husband Malcolm F. Arpei Sr.; sons Peter Arpei (Bonnie), Malcolm Arpei Jr. (Dawn Eddy); daughters Dianna Narbon (Jeff), Susan Arpei, Lisa Maisal; sisters-in-law Joan Rogers, Madalyn Caprara; many nieces and nephews; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter Annie; grandson Patrick; son in-law Doug; sister Vivian; and brothers Robert, Richard and Raymond. A funeral service will be held at 4 pm on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs, New York. Family and friends may call from 2 pm to 4 pm prior to the service. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Saratoga Community Hospice, especially Lisa for their compassion and care for Virginia. In addition, a special thanks to Virginia’s neighbors who were always there for us, especially Rick and Susan. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Virginia can be made to Saratoga Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/virginia-arpei-1