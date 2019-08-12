|
Saratoga Springs, NY- Virginia D. Cooley, 91, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019 at the Wesley Health Care Center. Born in Ballston Center, NY on November 22, 1927, she was the daughter of the late, William J. and Mabel (Jarrard) Doyle. Virginia graduated from Mechanicville High School in the class of 1944. Two years later in 1946, she married the love of her life, Floyd W. Cooley and the two spent many happy years together in Saratoga Springs. She was a longtime member of the Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church. Virginia was employed as a secretary within the Saratoga Springs School District. While in her forties, Virginia received a degree in Criminal Justice from Adirondack Community College. In addition to her parents and husband, Virginia is predeceased by her two brothers, Donald W. Doyle and A. Melvin Doyle. Survivors include her son Robert and daughter-in-law, Ann Cooley; her granddaughter, Dr. Erin Campaigniac (Jean-Paul); her grandson, CDR James Cooley (Erin Marie); as well as her great grandchildren, Liam and Travis Campaigniac and Calvin and Harper Cooley. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 pm on Sunday September 1, 2019 at the Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church, 175 Fifth Ave. Saratoga Springs. Burial will be held on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at 1pm in Maplewood Cemetery, Louden Rd. Saratoga Springs. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke and Sons Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs. The family would like to thank the staff on Victoria 4th floor at the Wesley HCC for the loving care they showed Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church, 175 Fifth Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or to the Coast Guard Foundation, 394 Taugwork Road, Stonington, CT 06378. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/virginia-d-d-cooley
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 13, 2019