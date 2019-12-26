|
Albany, NY- Virginia Rae Morrison Fox, of Ballston Spa, NY, was called to eternal rest on December 23, 2019. She was born on May 26, 1927 to Marian Irene Pultz and the late Raymond Morrison, who predeceased Virginia on February 15, 1926. She has one brother, Clinton Bradford Flint (Beulah) of Fairport. Her mother and stepfather, Clinton R. Flint, a brother Donald L. Flint, and sister Barbara J. Hoffman (Harry) also predeceased her. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph J. Fox, who she married on June 29, 1946.Survivors include two daughters, Mary Anne Brookman (Donald) of Fort Plain and Betty Jo Holton (Jack Jr.) of Saratoga Springs. Virginia leaves grandchildren John Haig (Lori) of Corning, Heather Murphy (Sean) of Waterford, Rebecca Brink (Brian) of Galway, Kelly Constantinetis (James) of Fort Plain, Amy Sabatino (Chris) of Wendell, North Carolina, Kimberly Doan (Hailee Lowe) of Medford, Massachusetts, and Jennifer Santosuosso (Tom) of Poughkeepsie. She also leaves eight great grandchildren Katherine Haig, Noah Sylvia, Bennett Sabatino, Maya Sabatino, Brian Brink Jr., Paige Brink, Riley Constantinetis, and Brielle Santosuosso. Nineteen nieces and nephews also survive her.Virginia was a 1944 graduate of Springfield Central School and attended Fulton-Montgomery Community College. She was a 37-year employee of Life Savers, Inc. in Canajoharie and also was a charter member of the Mid-County Ambulance Corp. She was a member of The Church of St. Peter, Saratoga Springs, and a past member of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Fort Plain and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Zephyrhills, Florida. While at Our Lady of Hope, Virginia served as a Eucharistic minister, lector, and member of the Church Council and the Altar Rosary Sodality. Additionally, Virginia was a member of Court Catherine Esther #1264 Catholic Daughters of The Americas for over 50 years (serving as a state officer for eight years) and was a member of the Past Regents Chapter of the Albany Diocese. She served five years on the Board of Directors of Catholic Charities of Montgomery County, as well as a comforter at H.P. Hospice in Dade City, Florida.Viewing hours will be held at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home at 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs from 2-5pm on Sunday, December 29th. A mass of Christian burial will be held at The Church of St. Peter, Saratoga Springs at 10:00am on Monday, December 30th. Burial will be in Fort Plain Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Church of St. Peter at 241 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 27, 2019