Saratoga Springs, NY – Virginia Zwijacz Pilleskey, 91 passed away Wednesday May 8, 2019.Virginia was born March 18, 1928 to the late Stanley and Rose Zwijacz, in Wilton, NY. At the age of 15 Virginia moved to New York City where she started her career at The Milk Barn.After a few years she moved back upstate, and while working at one of her many restaurants met her future husband, the late William B. Pilleskey. They were married November 5, 1949.She loved to cook, and volunteered for many church kitchens. She spent most of her time at South Wilton Church or cooking for her brother’s farm help. One of Virginia’s best quality that will be greatly missed is her generosity and her willingness to help others.Virginia is survived by her sister Nellie Votroubek, her brother Richard Zwijacz and his wife Cathy, many nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, Virginia is predeceased by siblings Stanley, Burt, Frank, Joe, John, Theodore, Leon, Helen, Gladys, and Laddie.Virginia’s family would like to extend a great thank you to the Hospice Staff and the staff at the Home of the Good Shepherd for taking such great care of their beloved Aunt Ginny.In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please make a memorial donation to one of the following charities: Community Hospice 179 Lawrence St. Saratoga Springs; Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 4255 NY 50 Saratoga Springs; Shelters of Saratoga Inc., 14 Walworth St. Saratoga Springs; or Albany-Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY 965 Albany-Shaker Rd Latham.A Committal Service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 1:30pm, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (584-5373).Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/virginia-zwijacz-pilleskey Published in The Saratogian on May 11, 2019