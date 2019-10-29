The Saratogian Obituaries
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Saratoga Springs, NY– Walter D. Freightenburgh, age 92, passed away at his home in Saratoga Springs on October 19, 2019, due to natural causes. Walt was born in Amsterdam, NY, to Daniel Freightenburgh and Concetta (Manuli) Freightenburgh. He is predeceased by his wife, Emogene (Facteau) Freightenburgh, his parents, and his brother, Daniel Freightenburgh. He is survived by his children: W. Thomas (Linda) Freightenburgh of Malta, Eva (Jerome) Hebert of Saratoga Springs, John (Judi) Freightenburgh of Syracuse, Laura (Jim) Tommell of Georgia, Mark Freightenburgh (and Melissa) of Greenfield Center, Lisa Proulx (and Ken Yellen) of Salem, David (Lauralyn) Freightenburgh of Malta, Lance (Kristen) Freightenburgh of Galway, two nieces, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Walt served in the United States Coast Guard. He worked for many years as a Signal Mechanic for the D&H Railway. In 1970, he started Walt’s Electrical Service in Saratoga Springs. Walt especially looked forward to his summers spent at camp, where he was able to enjoy the company of his many friends. They shared many home cooked meals with him, and he spent countless hours sharing stories about his lifetime adventures. At Walt’s request, there will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 (518) 584-5373. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.comwww.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/walter-d-freightenburgh
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 30, 2019
