Walter H. “Hank” Kelly III, 69, of Belmont Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY; passed away Thursday June 27, 2019 at Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY. Born in Amsterdam, NY on May 26, 1950, he was the son of the late Walter H. and Kathryn Morris Kelly Jr.Hank received his education at St. Mary’s Institute and Graduated from Bishop Scully High School in Amsterdam He also graduated from John Carroll University, in University Heights, Ohio with a B.A. in History. He also attended St. Bonaventure University Graduate School. For over 20 years, Hank taught high school History in the Greater Amsterdam School District.Hank thoroughly enjoyed his high school basketball experience and was an avid golfer. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and travelling. Above all, Hank was a longtime resident of Saratoga and a well known fixture during the thoroughbred season at Saratoga. He was an avid horseman and horse owner.Hank is survived by his siblings, Nancy Kelly of Lilacabamba, Ecuador, Hugh Kelly (Pam) of Cohasset, MA; Ann Kelly of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Barbara Greco (Bobby) of Medford, NJ, Janet Kelly of Brooklyn, NY; James Kelly (Julia) of Lake Monticello, VA., and Kathryn Cabrera (Steve) of Palmyra, VA. Hank is also survived by nieces and nephews, Tyler, Meredith, Alex and Leighton Kelly, Lea, Lauren and Ali Kelly, Katie, Kiley and Daniel Greco., one great niece, Claire and two great nephews, Robert and Adam. Cousins also survive. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Monday July 1, 2019 at 11:15 at St. Mary’s Church, 156 East Main Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010, with Fr. Paul Catena officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fort Johnson, NY. Calling hours are Sunday June 30, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Riley Mortuary, Inc., 110 Division Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Memorial gifts in Hank’s name may be made to United Cerebral Palsey Foundation, 14150 Newbrook Drive, Suite 110, Chantilly, VA 20151.To send online condolences to the family, visit www.rileymortuaryinc.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/walter-h-hank-kelly-iii
Published in The Saratogian on June 29, 2019