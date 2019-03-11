|
|
WALTER S. GAZDA, 97, died at his home on March 10, 2019, with his loving sons by his side. Walt was a hardworking man who loved his family. He was a devoted member of Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church. He grew up in Taylor, Pennsylvania, and then moved to Binghamton, New York. Walt served honorably in World War II and the Korean War. He was in the Navy and was proud of it, as it should be. He worked at General Electric and Universal Instruments. He taught his children the value of hard work. He was an excellent speidie cook. He was rough on the outside but not so tough on the inside. Walt was a big New York Yankees and Giants fan. He loved his wife’s cooking, family dinners, a good round of golf and a good Manhattan. Walt is survived by his wonderful wife of 70 years, Catherine, his beloved sons William and James, of Binghamton, New York, his beloved daughter, Karen, beloved son-in-law Michael Klimkewicz, and his wonderful grandson, Ryan Klimkewicz (who he finally talked to about the war), all of Clifton Park, New York. Walt is survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews and Stevie who held a special place in his life. He is predeceased by his parents, Helen and Andrew, and his sisters, Lillian, Edith and Rose. Service and date to be provided. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Rest in peace. http://www.lastingmemories.com/walter-s-gazda
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 13, 2019