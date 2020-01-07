|
|
Albany, NY- Walter Savery Conard, employed by IBM Owego, later Lockheed Martin as an Electrical Engineer and Manager in the Federal Systems Division and as a Senior Vice-President for 14 years with Bell & Howell in Wheeling, IL, passed away on January 4, 2020, age 74 at Albany Medical Center surrounded by his beloved wife, children and family.Walter, born on May 10, 1945 grew up in Philadelphia, PA, the son of Charles and Elizabeth Conard with his sister, Dorothy Conard Hasty. He attended William Penn Charter School then Westtown School in West Chester, PA, graduated from Bucknell University, Tau Beta Pi, with adegree in Electrical Engineering, and Syracuse University with a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering. Walter met his wife in 1968 at Greek Peak Ski Club. They married November 20th, 1971 and went on to have three children Joanna, Kristie and Charles. Walter and Judith shared 49 years of marriage.Walter was proud to have been raised as a member of The Society of Friends, which shaped his kindness and respect for life. Walter served as a Tech Rep with IBM on the USS Kitty Hawk during Vietnam. Train enthusiast, collegiate wrestler, skier, camper, world traveler, handyman and soccer coach, there was not a single adventure Walter would shy away from. He will be remembered for greeting every dog he walked by, driving around town in his 1968 Datsun 2000 and talking about his 17 years at Keewaydin, a boys camp on Lake Dunmore in VT. Walter was never seen without a smile and you always felt welcome when you were around him.Walter is survived by his wife, Judith S. Conard; his children, Joanna (Christopher) Erwin, Kristie (Mark) Lashbrook, and Charles Conard; his wonderful grandchildren, Jonathan, Charleigh and Piper; also his happy-go-lucky Golden Retriever, Dunmore. He leaves behind his sister, Dorothy Conard Hasty; a niece, Jean Wright, 3 nephews, John Bobbitt, Scott Davidson, and Steven Davidson, also many cousins. Walter is so happy to have had an extended group of exceptional friends that share countless memories of raising children, having BBQ pool parties, and of their mischievous youth.Friends will be received on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4-6 pm at the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 N Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY. All are welcome to a Christian funeral service to be held at 6 pm following visitation hours. Burial will be at 10 am on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Saratoga Springs. We invite you to share your experiences with and stories about Walter, when we celebrate his life at12 pm at Principessa Elaina Society, 13 Oak Street, Saratoga Springs, following the burial ceremony.In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to for Research towards Parkinson’s disease, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/walter-savery-conard
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 8, 2020