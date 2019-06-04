|
SARATOGA SPRINGS - Wanda Capone, age 63, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by her loving family after battling a long illness.She was born on December 13, 1955 in Latham, New York, the daughter of the late William Pettit and Norma Dupree Pettit.Wanda was a Nurse at the Saratoga Hospital for many years. She loved horses, doing crafts, going to craft shows, barrel racing and shopping.Wanda is survived by her husband, Andrew Capone; daughter, Heather Rzeszuto (Kevin); brothers, Wendell Pettit (Susan), William Pettit; sisters-in-law, Andrea Stirling (Bob), Phyllis Van Elsland (Henk); grandchildren, Kyleigh and Aidan Rzeszuto and many friends who will miss her dearly.A funeral service will be held at 6 pm on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 4 pm to 5:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Saratogian on June 5, 2019