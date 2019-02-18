|
Ballston SpaWendel E. DeLorme "Bud" 96, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Born in Schenectady, NY on May 10, 1922, he was the son of George E. DeLorme, Sr and Katharine Sengenberger DeLorme.Wendel proudly served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and was stationed in London and Paris. He flew supplies to General Patton and was the first pilot to tow two gliders. Upon his discharge, he joined his father in the family business, George E. DeLorme and Sons Millwork.After the business was sold, Wendel was a carpenter for several businesses in the area. He also built his own home in Malta, always making small changes to it to suit the changing tastes of his wife.He was an avid hunter and fisherman, hunting in the Adirondacks for many years. He was a life member of the Iroquois Rod and Gun Club, shooting in the matches every year until he was in his late 80's.Wendel was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Beverly "Kaye" Wintle DeLorme, and his siblings Dorothy Hornfeck, Robert DeLorme and George DeLorme, Jr. He is survived by his children Gregory DeLorme (Carol) and Gay Izzo (Anthony); grandchildren Michele Welch (Michael), James Sleicher (Michelle), Christopher Izzo, Jeanette DeLorme (Jonathan Morley), and Amanda Bridge; great grandchildren Kyleigh Gailor, Calvin Bridge, Laszlo Bridge, Jane Bridge, Cash Morley, Jared Sleicher and Mason Sleicher.Funeral services will be held 10am Friday, February 22, at Armer Funeral home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Burial with military honors will follow in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, February 21 from 4pm to 7pm at the funeral home.Memorial contributions in memory of Wendel may be made to the Veterans & Community Housing Coalition at www.vchcny.orgOnline remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 19, 2019